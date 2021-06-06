Idaho Correction Looking for Walkaway Convict in Treasure Valley

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a man who was living at a reentry center in Kuna that walked away from his job on Saturday and didn't return.

IDOC issued a statement early Sunday saying Felipe Pacheco Garcia, was last seen a little after 5 a.m. Saturday when he left the Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center to go to his job within the community. Garcia has black hair, brown eyes, stands about 5 feet tall 7 inches and weighs about 190 pounds. The 38-year-old was convicted in Canyon County for illegal possession of a weapon and intimidating a witness.

Garcia would have been eligible for parole in July of this year. If anyone has seen him, IDOC said to call local law enforcement.

