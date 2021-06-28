TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of Two men who were South Idaho Correctional Institution residents that walked away from a job sites last week has turned himself in while the other is still being sought.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Samuel Juarez Jr. turned himself in on Saturday and is being held in the Cassia County Jail. He had walked away from his job site near Marsing on Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for Dravyn Russell Isenhower who was last seen at the Hagerman Fish Hatchery on Friday morning. IDOC said he could be driving a black 1999 Pontiac Sunfire car.

If you have any information on where Isenhower might be, call 911.