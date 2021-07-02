Walkaway Captured in Twin Falls, Facing New Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A resident of an Idaho Department of Correction facility who was wanted for walking away from a jobsite in west Idaho was arrested in Twin Falls Friday and faces new charges.

According to the Idaho Department of Correction, Drayvn Russell Isenhower, was arrested by authorities a little before noon near North Five Points in Twin Falls. Isenhower is now facing felony escape, possession of a controlled substance and concealment of evidence.

He had been a resident of the South Idaho Correctional Institution when he walked away from a jobsite in Marsing on June 24.

