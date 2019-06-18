Motorcycle Crash Causes Fatality in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A 23-year-old man lost his life after a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Blaine County.

Hyrum L. Nielsen, 23, of Carey died at the scene of the crash a little before 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Little Wood Reservoir Road, Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said.

He said the crash scene investigation indicates that Nielsen, driving a black 1982 Suzuki motorcycle, was traveling north on Little Reservoir Road when he left the roadway on the west shoulder, crashed into a tree, and was ejected from the bike.

“The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Nielsen, and to the Carey Community,” Harkins said in a prepared statement. “Nielsen was a Carey Firefighter and EMT, and we are very sorry to yet again lose another member of our community and a fellow first responder to a tragic accident.”