Motorcycle Hits Turning Pickup, One Killed North of Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man on a motorcycle died when he hit a small pickup Saturday morning north of Boise.

Sean Painter, of Idaho City, had been headed south on Idaho Highway 21 on a Victory motorcycle at around 9:43 a.m. when he struck the front of a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Patrick McGregor, 48, of Boise, as it made a left hand turn while headed north into a parking lot at Hilltop Station. ISP said Painter had been wearing a helmet and the crash blocked traffic intermittently for about three hours.

The Robie Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics, Boise Fire Department, and Ada County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash. ISP is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 208-846-7500.