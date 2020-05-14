Mountain Lion Cornered in Idaho Falls Neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A mountain lion was trapped and shot near a church in an Idaho Falls neighborhood early Wednesday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the mountain lion was reported early on the morning of May 13, walking through a neighborhood in the southeast part of the city near Ammon.

At around 3 a.m. an Idaho Falls Police Department officer spotted the big cat and was able to corner it next to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building until conservation officers arrive. According to Fish and Game, the animal did not exhibit any fear towards people and it was decided to put the mountain lion down for the safety of the public.

Officials say given the character of the animal and how close it was to town created an unsafe situation for the animal and public. In previous incidents with mountain lions in the state the department has stated it generally does not relocate predator animals like mountain lions because it only moves the problem animal to another area.

Estimate area where the mountain lion was cornered:

