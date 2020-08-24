Mountain Lion Kills Horse Near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Conservation officers are attempting to trap a mountain lion that attacked and killed a horse during the weekend in the Wood River Valley.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the attack happened in the Red Elephant Gulch area of Croy Canyon west of Hailey early Sunday morning. Fish and Game officers and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services officers were able to confirm the older mare had been killed by a big cat in a pasture. Traps have been set out in an attempt to capture the mountain lion.

According to Fish and Game, horses are not typical prey of mountain lions, but on occasion it does happen. There have numerous mountain lion sightings and attacks on dogs this year in the Wood River Valley. People in the area are reminded to be vigilant of the big cats in the area.

People living in the area are encouraged to call in mountain lion sightings to Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 during business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. After hours call Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999. People can also call the Blaine County Sheriff at (208) 788-5555.