Montana’s Governor Blockades Town Near Yellowstone

Apparently, the blue Governor of red Montana feels slighted. Steve Bullock isn’t getting the attention his counterparts are getting in Michigan, Illinois and New Jersey. He’s now attempting to seal off the quiet little hamlet of Cooke City.

This morning a friend in law enforcement shared a link from a Montana news publication. You can get much more detail by clicking here. Law enforcement in Montana admits to following orders. One guy with a badge even asks a motorist if he would disobey his boss’s orders. I know this “I’m only following orders” makes some Americans nervous. We often recall the history of Germany in the 1930s and 1940s, however.

I believe a lot of people in law enforcement aren’t looking to be demoted or fired for insubordination. Is that an excuse? Let’s just say I believe most would be insubordinate if they were told to execute or gas motorists. We do have a culture with strands of liberty. Many of our past European counterparts didn’t have any such tradition. Turning people away is a far cry from pushing them into ovens.

Still, we need to remain vigilant and remind politicians, like Steve Bullock, they don’t own their offices. He’ll be gone soon by choice. He’s also still licking his wounds after an aborted campaign for his party’s nomination for President.

The story about Cooke City isn’t really clear why the road is closed. It doesn’t appear there’s an outbreak of disease there. It may instead be an effort to herd people away from an entrance to Yellowstone National Park.