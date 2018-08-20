Much of Idaho’s Buried Treasure is a Short Drive Away

I need a new shovel. I wore out the old one digging in the dry, hard soil of Idaho.

Looking for buried gold. I recall seeing this story from Only in Your State and it appears all the places where loot was buried still remains undisturbed. The site lists 7 potential places where you could strike it rich, although. You might be discovered if you’re digging on private property and it’s not your land! Some of the buried treasure could be as close as Rogerson.

While I believe many of these stories are myths you’ve got to admit, there’s a lot of wide open space out there. Unless a new shopping plaza or housing development comes along then much of the possible treasure may never be recovered. Or maybe it already was and somebody didn’t want their windfall broadcast (I’d only ask for ten percent).