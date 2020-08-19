Multiple Fires Started Overnight Across Idaho

Due to some thunderstorms overnight several fires started around the area.

According to the Idaho Fire Info Facebook page the BLM Twin Falls Department helped with four different fires that sparked due to lightning. The Saddle Fire is 7 miles north of Jackpot Nevada and is estimated at 1,200 acres. It is estimated to be contained today around 6 p.m. and control is set for August 21st by 4 p.m.

The Bancroft Fire is located near Bliss Dam north of the Snake River Canyon Fire. It was last mapped just over 1,500 acres. It is estimated to be contained tonight by 8 p.m. and controlled by August 21st at 8 p.m.

The Bear Paw Fire is located near Bear Paw Mountain south west of Murphy Hot Springs. The fire is over 200 acres burned and estimated to be contained and controlled today.

The Magic Waters Fire is 8 miles south west of Hagerman near Magic Waters. It was only about 10 acres and it has already been contained with an estimation control for 6 p.m. tonight.

The Payette National Forest currently has 13 different fires that started overnight across the forest. Fire officials are asking that travelers avoid the National Forest System roads 403. There is also a road closure on county road 50403 in Valley County north of the zipline.