Murder/Suicide Reported in Boise County

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Law enforcement say two people are dead after a domestic dispute in Boise County early Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, troopers assisted Boise County Sheriff's deputies after a report at around 12:17 a.m. of a domestic dispute between a mother and son with shots fired at a home near Garden Valley.

ISP identified Helen Beckwith and Joshua Beckwith as the two people found in an upstairs room, both shot to death. Investigators say based on the evidence, Joshua shot his mother Helen and then shot himself. Two other adults and a juvenile had also been in the home at the time of the shooting and were able to get out without injury.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.