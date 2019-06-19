Music And A Free Car Show And BBQ Thursday In Twin Falls

A local senior living facility is hosting its second annual free car show and barbecue on Thursday, June 20.

This Thursday, June 20, Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls is inviting the community to attend its second annual Grease Car Show and BBQ. Bridgeview Estates provides both assisted, and independent living, for area seniors, and are located at 1828 Bridgeview Blvd, near the Magic Valley Mall.

There is no fee to attend this family-friendly event, which will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be music, a display of classic cars and free food for those who attend. For those who want more information, call 208-736-3933, and ask for Amna.

For those seeking more information about Bridgeview Estates for a potential retirement location, it offers a number of amenities to its occupants, such as 24-hour security, meal preparations, salon and barber care, a library and chapel.