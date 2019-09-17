Must See: Peyton Manning Praises Wendell High School For Honor

One of the most popular quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League recently recorded a short video congratulating a southern Idaho high school on an athletic achievement.

Peyton Manning, two-time Superbowl champion and current NFL record holder for touchdown passes with 539, took a moment out from his schedule to acknowledge Wendell High School being named the 2019 Smarter Football Grant Winner. Manning's :42 video has been shared all over social media, including on a September 11, 2019 anonymous Facebook channel.

Manning is a current spokesperson for Riddell, a sports equipment company founded in 1927. The grant is awarded to a group of U.S. youth organizations and schools annually for efforts made through community service and player safety. High schools in New York, Indiana, Georgia and California were also acknowledged, as were youth football organizations in Texas, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and North Carolina.

A two-minute video featuring Manning touring another recent grant winning school in Peoria, Illinois, can also be viewed at the smarter football website. Wendell High School is located approximately 22 miles northwest of Twin Falls, in south Gooding County. The school has a current enrollment of just over 300 students.

This year marks the first time an Idaho high school has received the grant from Riddell. Riddell also offers information on equipment safety on the smarter football website, as well as shares the latest advancements made in athlete safety.

Congratulations to Wendell High School for being a 2019 Riddell Smarter Football Grant recipient. It truly is an impressive honor.