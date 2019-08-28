MUST WATCH: 7 BASE Jumpers Off The Perrine Bridge At Once

Although the BASE jumping competition is no longer going to happen, we have found a way you can still enjoy watching these crazy people do their thing. We found this video on Facebook that shows seven BASE jumpers all at the same time. You definitely need to see this.

I am not sure what my fascination is with watching BASE jumpers at the Perrine Bridge but it is so cool. I ran across this video this morning and these seven jumpers all climbed over the railing of the bridge, held their parachutes out and jumped at the same exact time. I feel like there is a level of danger there that is bigger than people realize. That is a lot of people floating through the air at once.

People come from all over the place to jump off the Perrine Bridge. If you have ever gone down to the visitors center and spoke with the people packing their chutes a lot of them are from all over the world. I have actually had people tell me that they moved to Twin Falls just so they could jump off the bridge any time they wanted.

This video not only makes me want to watch it over and over again, but it also kind of makes me nauseous. I have no idea how anyone could easily jump off the bridge, multiple times. I know I wouldn't be able to trust myself to pack my own chute. Heck, I can't trust myself to get out on to the bridge without getting nauseous.

These people are definitely some amazing souls. I can live vicariously through them and their awesome videos.