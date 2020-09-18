MUST WATCH: Badger Fire Traveling Through South Hills

The Badger Fire has been burning since September 12th and is over 35 thousand acres. The Twin Falls Sheriff Office shared video of the fire torching the South Hills.

It is absolutely devastating to watch. Rumors circulating that campsites like Father and Sons and Bostetter are damaged, however, officials said that no structures have been lost.

Other reports have been seen that Magic Ski Resort might be in danger. Fingers crossed that does not happen. With a red flag warning in effect today and thunderstorms in the forecast we are hoping things don't get worse before they get better.

The fire has gone through Goose Creek and moving to Winecup.