Mustaches Or Beards: What Would You Say Idaho Men Rock More?

Idaho men love facial hair. It's my opinion based on what I've seen living in southern Idaho that the beard is far more popular than the mustache, but then again, that might be too small of a sample size.

I'm a fan of my beard. I wear one mainly because I'm a tad insecure over the fact I don't have much of a chin. I've stood in front of a mirror both bearded and clean-shaven, and the beard wins every time. I notice that mustaches are more popular with those over 50 years of age, and the majority of twenties to fourties Magic Valley dudes I pass on a daily basis are sporting beards.

A couple of years back (2019), the website Mental Floss claimed more Idaho men were rocking mustaches than beards. Who knows if this data is based on any real science or evidence. Most people who create this stuff are just looking to get content in front of as many eyeballs as possible. I might be guilty of the same thing, but that's beside the point.

A Boise company has had great success catering to this very subject. The facial hair culture is represented very well in Idaho by the product Better Man Beard. While I don't use any product whatsoever in mine, some men in the Gem State put a lot of time and money into maintaining their facial hair.

A lot can change in three years since Mental Floss deemed the mustache king in Idaho. What's your opinion on the matter? Do you see more mustaches or beards around?

