What would you do? What would you do if someone told you that you had a spider in your beard or hair? What if you were the person that saw the spider, would you tell the person or just scream? I for one am terrified of them, but this is a real situation that happened in my household recently. For anyone afraid of spiders, especially the one with the beard or hair, it is a nightmare situation.

Finding a Spider in Your Hair or Beard

If you had a spider in your hair or beard, what would you do? The obvious answer is to scream, but if you are afraid of spiders, do you smack it yourself without being able to see it, run to a mirror and give it more time on you until you can see, or ask someone to help? When I was told one was in my beard, I started yelling, stripping, and slapping myself. It sounds ridiculous, but it seemed like the best solution at the moment.

Finding a Spider in Someone Else's Hair or Beard

While being told one is on you. being the one to see it on someone is just as frightening. When this happened to me, my wife screamed and backed away without telling me for a few seconds. She also didn't help me get it out of the hair. If you saw one would you help the person, tell them, or scream and freak out? It does give you a valid reason to hit the person, depending on who it is.

Hopefully, you never find yourself in this situation, but with the way some of the spiders around here are, it most likely happens more than we know. They look to find warm places, fall from the ceiling, and crawl up everything. If you find yourself with one in your beard, hair, or see one in the person next to you, what would you do?

