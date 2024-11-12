I was in a grocery store a couple of weeks ago and had a question for the deli staff. I wanted to buy a sandwich. I especially watch what I eat, but once every couple of weeks treat myself to a half-sub. There were none out, and I’ve experienced this before, but generally earlier in the morning. Since most customers eat lunch at midday, I understand why there aren’t sandwiches in the morning. It was later in the day.

A woman behind the counter told me they didn’t have any bread. It was strange to hear that in a large grocery store. It’s like saying there’s no milk, lettuce, and Coke.

Then she bluntly told me she didn’t make sandwiches for personal orders.

Is it Policy to Talk Down to Me?

I didn’t ask her to make one just for me. My question was about the lack of sandwiches in the sandwich case. Two, if you don’t have any bread, you can’t make me my lunch even if making a sub at the request was policy.

I’ve written about similar experiences before when I’ve gone shopping, and I detect a change.

When I worked in the service industry years ago, my boss told me the customer was always right. I thought that was a bad approach because sometimes the customer was wrong. But the idea was to treat the people who kept the business humming with a bit more courtesy.

I Struggle to Check My Tongue

I try not to verbally abuse the people serving me, but it’s not easy when they snarl at me.

The kicker for me came a couple of months ago when I told a woman behind a service counter that her competition had a common item her shop didn’t have. She told me to go shopping there. I did. I also called the corporate office, sat on hold for 25 minutes, and then shared the story. The people at corporate treated me with some courtesy. I wish it would trickle down.

