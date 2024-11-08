This is Why Twin Falls Needs Another Grocery Store

I was watching a new building going up in Twin Falls.  A friend said he hoped it wasn’t a bank.  He told me we had enough banks.  Sure enough, it was a bank!

I see the complaints online.  We don’t need another bank/car wash/restaurant.  Usually, it is on the Facebook rants and raves page, the home of the glass half-empty crowd.

Do you believe business people suddenly wake up and open a car wash without any research?  If the owner needs to borrow money for construction from one of those banks, do you think the bank asks for a business plan and projections?

The glass-half-full crowd sees this differently. The car wash near where I live is always busy. When another one opened nearby, my wait time for a wash was cut considerably.

A friend and I were having a conversation several months ago about grocery shopping.  He said the city could use another grocery store on the south side of town.  There’s one on South Washington Street not far from the airport, but when it opened there were considerably fewer homes in the area.

Do you like the parking mess you encounter at Fred Meyer, Costco, and WinCo?

The we don’t need crowd has one thing in common.  They’ve got what they want.  They don’t care about what you need.

They’re mostly old hens, and they need something daily to complain about or somehow they’re not validated.  I’m happy if I can give them something else to scream about!

