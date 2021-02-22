Lack of Grocery Cart Etiquette is a Sure Sign of a Sociopath

It’s was icy. I nearly went bottom over teacup just getting to my car. It was Saturday morning and I was going grocery shopping. When I reached the store, I wanted to park as close to the door as I could. Instead, those spots were filled with abandoned carts. This is among my biggest peeves. On windy days, the carts get slammed into cars. All because some Democrat can’t put the buggy in a rack or take it back inside.

Because you’re callous. You apparently lack a Christian formation. You’re waiting for someone else to push your cart a few extra feet.

How do I know they’re Democrats? Because I don’t know any lazy conservatives. These are people who vote for promises of “free stuff”. They think a guy in a red suit has elves printing money with no consequences. And he’s going to come down the chimney and deposit 14-hundred dollars.

Seriously, you don’t want a cart slamming into your own car. You don’t like falling on icy pavement. Then why do you believe the rest of us like the dings and broken bones?

Because you’re callous. You apparently lack a Christian formation. You’re waiting for someone else to push your cart a few extra feet.

A friend of mine is retired from flying tankers for the Air Force. He’s one of the calmest and kindest men I know. Until he sees someone abandoning a cart. Then you don’t want to hear his wrath! His face gets red and he gets really, really loud.

I suspect the people who can’t pick up after themselves are the porch pirates robbing gifts before Christmas. Sneaking an extra item from a shelf into a purse or a bag. Or looking to pick your pocket and then considering themselves a success.

We live in an age where everyone has a camera. Do you really want them taking your picture and posting it to Facebook because you were never properly socialized? Put the cart where it belongs.