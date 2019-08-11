Another Presidential Candidate Heading to Boise

Just last week, presidential candidate and former Vice President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, was right here in the Treasure Valley. While he was in town, the speaking engagement that he was at was private and you couldn't even get the address without spending $100 on a general admission ticket to get into someone's backyard. Just a few months ago, Julian Castro made a stop in the Treasure Valley, speaking at a ballroom that was open to the public at Boise State University--though at the time he was a much lower profile candidate. Over the years, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have been to town, as well.

Now, a candidate that lost in 2016 is coming to town but this time, on official business.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, has announced that he will be in the Treasure Valley tomorrow, Monday, August 12th to speak with officials here on housing. Carson, who ran for office in 2020, wasn't the most popular candidate but was eventually appointed by Donald Trump. Dr. Carson plans to meet with Senator Mike Crapo among other officials to talk about affording housing here in the State of Idaho-- something that is a hot topic in Boise right now, as well.

