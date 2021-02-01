Nampa Bicyclist Killed Saturday
MELBA, Idaho (KLXI)-A 74-year-old Nampa resident was killed midday when he was struck by a car at an intersection while on his bicycle.
According to Idaho State Police, Ronal Lemmon, was struck and killed January 30, at a little before noon at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Stage Coach near Melba. ISP said in a statement that Lemmon had been going down Stage Coach on a bicycle when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by an older Toyota Camry sedan. Lemmon had been wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.
The driver of the car was not injured. The intersection was closed for more than two hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.
