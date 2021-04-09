Ketchum Woman on Bicycle Hit by SUV in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old Ketchum woman had to be flown to a hospital after being struck by a car while on her bicycle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Adrienne Leugers, was air lifted to a Boise hospital with significant injuries when she was hit by a Ford Edge at around 4:46 p.m. The driver of the small SUV was a male teenager.

The sheriff's office said Leugers had been headed east on Croy Creek Road when the teen pulled out of the Lions Park. The teen was not identified because they are a juvenile. There was one other teen inside the car.

