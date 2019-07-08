Nampa Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

A Nampa man is dead after a crash Monday morning west of Donnelly. Idaho State Police say the crash near 2259 West Mountain Road happened around 5:57 a.m. on July 8.

Police say 28-year-old Homero Delosreyes, from Nampa, was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on West Mountain Road when the truck went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Delosreyes was taken by life-flight to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He later died from his injuries.

Police say Delosreyes was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.