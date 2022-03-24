Nampa Man on Motorcycle Killed in Crash
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 53-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Wednesday evening east of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, around 6:43 p.m. the 53-year-old Nampa man was headed west on Victory Road on a motorcycle when he passed a car that was behind another car attempting to make a lefthand turn. The motorcyclist struck the turning car and was killed, he had not been wearing a helmet. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about two hours. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.
