Nampa Truck Driver Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

BAKER CITY, Oregon (KLIX)-A 49-year-old Idaho man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on the interstate in Baker County, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police, William Frakes, of Nampa, was driving a semi-truck at around 2:14 a.m. headed west on Interstate 84 when he left the roadway and overturned. OSP said Frakes died at the scene. Part of the interstate was still blocked Thursday afternoon while crews worked to clear the scene.

