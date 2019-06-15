NASA and Space Force Finds Star Trek Star Fleet Command on Mars!

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), living long, prospering and scouting the red planet since 2006, recently spotted and captured a series of strange chevron symbols on a Martian sand dune in the southeast Hellas Planitia region.

Not a Tricorder, but the MRO HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera took the series of photos, one in particular is quite extraordinary.

"Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo," the camera team behind the MRO HiRise image said.

Shapes on the red planet were created by wind, lava and sand dunes....the crescent-shaped dunes, surrounded by after-eruption solidified lava, leave "footprints" or "dune casts" as the wind blows over the dunes, displacing much of the sand.

Spock was not spotted. That would seem logical.

And Shatner doesn't mind Quentin Tarantino is going to make an R-rated Star Trek movie.