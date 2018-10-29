Today is National Cat Day, so celebrate with some snuggles and a few scratches. Because like it or not - that is life with a cat. They are cute, fuzzy, and cuddly until the claws come out and then they become sharp clawed demon critters. Despite the claws though, we still love those darn cats!

If you already have enough cats in your life or you are looking for more - check out the Twin Falls Animal Shelter for adoptable kitty cats and for ways you can help out. Don't forget the animal shelter is having a special on cat adoptions with adult cats for $9 and kittens are one for $25 or you can get two for $40!