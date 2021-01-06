National Pass Gas Day Is Upon Us (Excuse Me)

"Crop dusting," "ripping one," "cutting the cheese," "breaking wind," or "passing gas," whatever you call it, farting is a natural body release. Thursday (January 7) is National Pass Gas Day.

I hear about farts at least 20 times a day in my home. I have a five-year-old son. It's no coincidence that the national day of flatulence comes the day after National Bean Day. Beans, just like other foods such as eggs, onions, dairy, wheat, broccoli and some fruits, tend to create a build-up of excess gas and pressure inside the belly.

Did you know a fart can travel seven miles per hour? I didn't until today. That is about the same speed at which the average mouse travels.

There are also fart championships held annually, where fine athletes gather with one goal in mind, and that is to serve up the most powerful air biscuit possible. These people are bottom-burping gladiators, and should be respected.

When I recently read we'd be celebrating this malodorous day, I thought of one of my favorite movie scenes of all time. It's so great, I had to include it in this story. The 2009 film "I Love You Man," has a great scene between actors Paul Rudd and Jason Segel at an open house.

(WARNING:THIS VIDEO CONTAINS A BAD WORD)

The year 2020 ended with a classroom video that went viral. A teacher purposely made a sound resembling a fart to get a reaction from her young students, and man, a reaction she got.

Happy National Pass Gas Day! (Once again, my bad)