Need a New Bike for the Kids? Call China

Need a new bike?

A culture where the bicycle was once the major mode of transportation has quickly moved into the automobile age

The result would be mountains of discarded two wheeled modes of transport piling up across the landscape. Just the scrap value alone could buy you a large mansion along a beach here in the states.

It’s an environmental problem the west doesn’t hear much about but increasingly it’s plaguing China. Apparently there simply aren’t enough Walmart and target stores in North America willing to take anymore cheap bikes off Asian hands. China is a country many in the developing world would like to emulate. Begging the question, “Why?”