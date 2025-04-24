It Looks Like Idaho is Sitting Out the EV Buying Craze

If I were making one dollar an hour, and my pay doubled, it would be a tremendous pay increase. I would also live in a box along the canyon's walls. It’s something to keep in mind when reading stories about percentages.

One of the latest came from a website for crunchies, promoting green energy. You can read about it by clicking here. There’s been a worldwide spike in electric vehicle sales.

There's a Downside

But here are some caveats.

EV sales were five times higher in China than in the United States. The USA remains a much larger overall automobile market. China also limits its people to short drives. Long-distance travel is often prohibited and requires reams of paperwork for permission. If I choose to drive to Maine tomorrow, I can simply pack a change of clothes and hit the road. Most EV sales in America are in California.

Sales are up as a percentage of purchases in Europe, but keep in mind that a drive from Cornwall in England to Glasgow in Scotland takes only a few hours. Most people in smaller European countries still take the train for trips outside of town.

At Some Point, Sales Flatline

There’s a ceiling on EV sales. The roof is controlled by the supply of minerals needed for batteries, and the electricity supply, which is increasingly under strain. Things will only get worse as we open more AI centers that suck up juice like an alcoholic on a bar crawl.

Meanwhile, and I admit this is anecdotal, the few EVs I saw as I drove around town the last few years have faded away. You can tell your friends how special you are when you buy one, but if it’s not practical, virtue signaling won’t get you from A to B. And the libs' primary choice is off the table because of the company’s association with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

