Netflix Stand-Up Comedian Giving Away Free Tickets To Boise Show

A stand-up comedian who can be seen in a new series on Netflix is giving away free passes to his show this weekend in Boise.

Cory Michaelis, who is part of the new Netflix comedy show, "Huge in France," is performing June 20-23 (Thursday through Sunday) at Liquid Laughs Comedy Club & Lounge, on 405 S. 8th Street in Boise. The club is giving away free tickets to the show, in which Michaelis is headlining, according to a June 18 Craigslist announcement.

The comedian also has an online comedy special, and his recent album reached #2 on iTunes. Those who wish to score free tickets must be 21 years of age, and go to the Ticketleap website to reserve tickets. Just search the comedians name and "Boise."

For more information on Michaelis, visit his Facebook page by clicking here.