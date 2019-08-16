Nevada Man Killed on Idaho Highway While Fleeing Police

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A suspected impaired driver out of Nevada was killed late Thursday night during a pursuit with Idaho State Police.

35-year-old Daniel Abel, of Owyhee, Nevada was pronounced dead at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after being taken there when he rolled his GMC pickup truck on State Highway 51 in Owyhee County, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police. Abel had led federal law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs on an earlier pursuit in Nevada after receiving calls of a pickup driving erratic and nearly causing several crashes.

The Idaho State Police were notified and a trooper eventually caught up with the suspect pickup and witnessed it driving dangerously, that is when the pursuit started in Idaho. ISP says the driver was able to get away from the trooper until the driver lost control and rolled the pickup down an embankment. A passenger in the pickup, 37-year-old James Thomas, was taken to the hospital, he was wearing a seat belt, Abel was not and ejected. The Owyhee and Elmore county sheriff's offices assisted ISP with the chase.