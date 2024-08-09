When do We See Donald Trump in Idaho?

We won’t. Because he doesn’t need to. He also doesn’t need to visit Montana. He’s expected to handily win in both states. He chose a rallying point in Bozeman because a Republican has an excellent opportunity to defeat the human sphincter, Jon Tester. The latter is one of the few Democrats who still does well in Montana, and his replacement would likely give the Republicans control of the Senate.

The GOP doesn’t have any dogfights at the statewide level.

If Trump wins in November, we may see him, but as he won’t be running again, there really won’t be any need for future rallies. He rallied in Belgrade, Montana in the summer of 2018, but he was going to be on the ballot two years later.

If you didn’t get to see him in Bozeman and would still like to attend a rally, there’s a really good chance he’ll be coming back to Nevada, and probably more than once. During his last appearance in that state, several of my acquaintances attended. They stood in the hot sun for hours in advance, and none told me they had any complaints.

Joe Biden visited the fire center in Idaho a few years ago. He drew a crowd, but it wasn’t friendly. They filled nearby streets and he would’ve likely heard them when he was inside.

Getting a Republican Presidential candidate in Idaho would require one of two things. A primary in 2028, or the state suddenly drifting liberal. I prefer only the first scenario.

