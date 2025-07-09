Like an Episode of the Twilight Zone

The name came from a story several years ago. Locals along the road adopted the description for tourist purposes. I’ve driven a good stretch of it through Nevada.

I recall that at one point, I spotted a sign instructing me not to pick up hitchhikers. You see, there’s a prison nearby. Potential escapees could seek a ride, and they may not be trustworthy individuals.

You rarely see another soul on the road. Credit Bill Colley.

Fuel Stops are Few and Far Between

Among other things, I remember that gas was the highest I’ve ever seen in my life. Now, this was in the summer a few years ago, when we reached record prices nationwide. However, the cost was still well above what I paid here at home.

Route 50 through Nevada runs through some places where there are few people and few fuel stations. There isn’t much competition, and when you need gas on a desolate road, you’ll pay the price.

The emptiness of much of the highway also gave me a sense of liberty. You don’t need to impress anyone, because there’s nobody to impress. I visited a couple of ghost towns, and was struck that people who live in the areas are mostly left to their own devices.

Storms are rare but can arise from nowhere. Credit Bill Colley.

You'll Feel Free and Alive

It’s the early view of our nation’s founders. If you leave me alone, I’ll leave you alone.

The scenery is breathtaking. Like so many movies I saw as a kid, about the open road. Again, it signals freedom.

I highly recommend taking a few days and taking a drive along the loneliest road. Put it on your bucket list.

