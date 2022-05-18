Across the country, restaurant chains have been closing their doors and shutting down locations, but others have found a way to thrive and are continuing to expand into new markets. Not only are long-standing food chains expanding, but new franchises have launched as well, and are exploring new markets, and one new food chain has its sights set on Idaho. What is this new food chain and when and where can we expect it to debut in the Gem State?

Shaq's Big Chicken Coming to Idaho

Big Chicken is a fast-food chicken restaurant that was started by former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and was started in 2018. There are currently two locations in Glendale, California, and in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the chain is looking to expand, beginning with moving into Idaho. They are currently focusing on opening a store in Boise, and are hoping to do so by the end of 2023. The ultimate goal is to have six to eight Big Chickens in Idaho, with a drive-thru, but that will take a little more time.

What is Good at Big Chicken?

For those unfamiliar with Big Chicken, they are different than your average chicken food chain. They offer some unique foods, such as the Charles Barkley, which consists of mac and cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbeque aioli on a crispy chicken sandwich on a brioche bun. For a delicious and different side, you can get it with Lucille's mac and cheese with a Cheez-It crust. You can follow it up with an El Padrino Negro shake, which is made up of chocolate chips, peanut butter, and whipped cream. You can wash it all down with wine, beer, or a specialty drink.

If all goes according to plan and everything stays on schedule then Idahoans could be enjoying Big Chicken sometime next year. Shakes, chicken, mac and cheese, and so much deliciousness have my mouth watering already. If the store does good in Boise, it could only be a matter of time until one is located in Twin Falls. Make sure to check out Big Chicken once it is up and running in Boise in 2023.

