New Cider Tasting Room Open In Buhl

Cedar Draw Cider in Buhl has been open about 2 years now and they have some delicious ciders. Now, they have opened a very limited tasting room that is perfect for a small and intimate get together.

According to their Facebook page, Cedar Draw's new tasting room is open on Saturdays from 12 p until 6 p and they can only accommodate 10 people inside the tasting room due to COVID restrictions. Because they are abiding by those rules, if you want to get in there to taste some cider and enjoy some company, you need to make an online reservation which you can do through their Facebook page.

They also plan to try to have sipping experiences outside in the orchard if weather permits. This weekend looks pretty beautiful so it might work. Not sure if they plan on doing it this weekend outside or not.

The tasting room is actually in their farm and their home so it is not going to be open 7 days a week. I think it is pretty awesome that they are allowing people on their property, basically in their homes so they can experience a quaint and fun tasting event. I can't wait to give it a shot.

If you have growlers make sure you bring them with you because you are sure to want to walk away with mugs, growlers and bottles of their delicious cider.