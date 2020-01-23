New Fishing and Hunting Access Site Opens Near Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-New Snake River access has opened up to the public near Hammett thanks to dedicated funding from the state.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced on Thursday morning the opening of the Hammett Access site directly south of the community for fishermen and hunters. The new site features a concrete boat ramp, gravel parking lot that can fit up to 12 vehicles/trailers, and public restrooms.

Fish and Game says "Price Lock" legislation provided funding for the new site, the first to be built with such funds, which aims to create more hunting and fishing access areas in the state. New sites will also use part of the depredation and access fees placed on hunting and fishing licenses sold in the state to both residents and people from out of state.

Fish and Game worked with the Elmore County Waterways to make the access point possible. The site is free and open to the public.