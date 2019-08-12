New Income Guidelines for Free and Reduced School Meals

(KLIX) – New income guidelines for free and reduced meals for students in schools using the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs have been released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Idaho Department of Education explained in a news release on Monday that income guidelines are evaluated and adjusted, if needed, every year.

Eligibility “is determined by household size and income," it said. "Qualifying students receive meals or milk without charge or may pay a reduced price of no more than 40 cents for lunch and 30 cents for breakfast.”

Applications may be submitted any time during the year.

Children of parents or guardians who become unemployed are eligible for free or reduced price meals or for free milk during the period of unemployment, provided that the loss of income causes household income to be within the eligibility criteria. Information provided on an application may be verified at any time during the school year.

Reduced Price Meals

Participants may qualify for reduced price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on this chart Household Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 23,107 1,926 963 889 445 2 31,284 2,607 1,304 1,204 602 3 39,461 3,289 1,645 1,518 759 4 47,638 3,970 1,985 1,833 917 5 55,815 4,652 2,326 2,147 1,074 6 63,992 5,333 2,667 2,462 1,231 7 72,169 6,015 3,008 2,776 1,388 8 80,346 6,696 3,348 3,091 1,546 For each additional family member add 8,177 682 341 315 158