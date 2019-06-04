New Kids on the Block Joey McIntyre Spotted in Downtown Boise

As an 80's child, I am going crazy over this! Are you with me? The big New Kids on the Block concert is tonight and there has been a Joey McIntyre spotting in Boise.

Apparently, Joey likes his Dutch Coffee like a lot of us here in the Treasure Valley. He took this shot at the Dutch Goose yesterday and posted about it on Instagram.

He's taken a liking to the Boise locals and a said he had a good chat with this guy named Don who can be seen in the background.

The "Mix Tape Tour" hits Taco Bell Arena tonight and will feature not only Salt 'N Pepa, Tiffany, (Her album was the first album I ever bought.) Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature.

Tickets are still available!!