New Paper to Address Rural & Agricultural Concerns

A leading news media company has finally realized there are people who aren’t interested in coastal living.

You don’t drink lattes, spend your time sipping Cabernet at outdoor cafes and fretting about the plight of refugees when you’ve got your own worries.

Gannett’s USA Today plans a heartland paper . It wouldn’t be cluttered with Broadway reviews. Writers would address issues closer to the lives of working and often working rural Americans. Three and a half decades after the launch of USA Today someone at the corporate office finally figured out there was a large flyover culture being ignored?

In other words, a potential profit center as old media fades away. You can read more details here .