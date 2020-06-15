New Stage Complete At Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

Just in time for Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival, the new stage at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds is complete. And it looks awesome.

The stage looks to be quite a bit bigger with more protection for the performers. It also looks quite a bit sturdier. Dubbed the Stotz Equipment Stage, the project is finished just in time for the biggest music festival in the area.

They have been working on the project for quite some time now. They had to use a couple of cranes to move the giant train car from behind the previous stage. They also paved an area on the side of the new stage.

If you ask me the final product looks fantastic. If you have been following the project it has been a work in progress since about October of last year. I am excited to see the performers getting on the stage for the first time next weekend for the music festival. I am thinking it might be a good place to help shield some of the noise from residents right next to the fairgrounds. Any little bit could help.