New Stores Coming To The Village in Meridian

I love old-school shopping, so I am thrilled to hear news of new stores setting up shop at The Village in Meridian.

There is something about the carrying those bags, rummaging to find just the right dress, even interacting with sales associates that I like over ordering online. The Village has something magical about it. I love grabbing a bite to eat and sitting out by the fountain. We live in a beautiful place and here's who's going to enhance our retail experience according to an article on boisedev.com.

Sephora (between that and MAC... it's very dangerous for my wallet!)

Vans (I gather these are the cool shoes these days for teens and tweens.)

Holiday Nest (A pop-up holiday home decor store based out of Eagle.)

Restore Cryotherapy (Think Michael Jackson like hyperbaric chambers and IV drips.)

Jensen Jewelers (Straight from Twin Falls. They'll take over the former Gymboree location.)

Chip Cookies

See's Candies

Roosters Men's Grooming and Barber

M. Vince Nail Spa

Bring on the holiday shopping!