New Website for Idaho Drivers Helps Skip the Line

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The state of Idaho has just launched a new online feature to help Idaho drivers skip the line when renewing licenses and registration. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the creation of a single page, Drive Idaho , on their website for driver's license, identification card and vehicle license plate renewal.

ITD Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in a statement the feature lets Idahoans skip the line by going online for the select services. “Our new online services page, Drive Idaho, brings all of the new and existing DMV’s online services into one, easy-to-navigate page,” Gonzalez said in a prepared statement. “Qualified Idahoans can now skip the line at the county sheriffs’ and assessors’ offices by going online for DMV services.” Other options include applying for the Star Card,

Idaho's REAL ID online and the following services according to ITD:

• Renew their driver’s license or ID

• Purchase a replacement driver’s license or ID

• Check the status of their driving privileges

• Pay reinstatement fees

• Update an address

• Renew a vehicle license plate

• Order personalized license plates

• Check the status of a vehicle license plate or title, and

• Other DMV services

Eventually beginning in July additional services for commercial truck registration and permits will be added to the page.