Summer is approaching, and one of the best parts of the summer is the fair is right around the corner. Last week, the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot announced its lineup for the fair in September. They have a good balance of country music, comedy, and more music. With their lineup being mentioned last week, it is time to focus on the Western Idaho Fair in Boise. The lineup for the fair this year has been announced, and there are some performers you will not want to miss.

Western Idaho State Fair in Boise

billy currington 2018 tour Christopher Polk, Getty Images loading...

The Western Idaho Fair in Boise will be taking place from August 19 through August 28, which may seem far away, but will be here before you know it. Recently, they released the lineup that will be taking the stage this year, and it is a good one. Starting off the performances on Monday, August 22 will be one of the biggest rising country stars Chris Jansen. If Chris Jansen isn't enough for you, on Friday, August 26 Billy Currington will take the stage. Two big country stars to start and end the performances that week is a great way to spend a few summer nights.

Western Idaho State Fair Lineup for 2022

Credit: Greg Credit: Greg loading...

While Chris Jansen and Billy Currington are the country artists taking the stage, there will be other big names from other genres as well. To go along with the country singers, Ja Rule and Ashanti will perform Tuesday, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform Wednesday, and Stone Temple Pilots will take the stage Thursday. Overall the lineup has a nice variety, bookended by two of country music's biggest stars. Tickets to see any of the artists perform this year are free with fair admission. Admission to the fair is $10 for people aged 12 to 61, $8 for kids 6 to 11, $9 for adults 62 and over, and free for kids under the age of five.

Get our free mobile app

You can't beat the price to see some of the biggest names in music, as well as the food that is sure to fill your stomach that day. Fair food, carnival rides, country music, and a variety of other popular artists sound like a great way to spend a summer night or two in Boise later this year. Make sure to mark your calendars so you don't miss out on some of the great concerts in Idaho this summer at the Western Idaho Fair.

Proof That Boise is Part of Southern Idaho I’m going to show you, scientifically, why Boise and a few other cities are part of Southern Idaho even if your opinion is that they aren’t.