A majority of the Idaho House of Representatives has asked the highest court in the land to negate same-sex marriage.

Why is Government Involved in the First Place?

I wasn’t a fan of the ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States legalizing it, but not on religious grounds. Why does anyone need government permission in the first place? Some 35 years ago, I interviewed a guy who claimed he had been married to another man in 1972, at a Methodist Church in Massachusetts. It wasn’t legally recognized, but the two men considered themselves to have a marriage bond. They weren’t arrested, and the minister who performed the service didn’t face jail time. The only government response was to say the marriage wasn’t valid, and some denominations agreed.

So, apparently, same-sex unions weren’t criminally punishable before the court ruling. Then why is the government involved in the first place? Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel says it’s because marriage confers benefits, but why does someone married get more benefits than someone single? Wouldn’t liberals call that discrimination? Government is engaging in social engineering, which isn’t a government responsibility. As for morality, that’s a religious responsibility, and apparently, there’s no consensus on what that means.

Marriage is a Crumbling Institution

There was a time when marriage contracts were designed to protect children and family property, but today, we see a large percentage born out of wedlock, and nobles protecting land claims is a historic anachronism. As the conservative Christian writer Cal Thomas has said, straight people ruined marriage long before a court ruling.