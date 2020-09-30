Senator Mike Crapo Meets Amy Coney Barrett

Joe Biden may have spoken one truth in the initial debate. He suggested the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court of the United States is an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade. Biden’s Bishop was once my Bishop and the guy would be greatly pleased if Biden is correct.

Call Barrett an originalist, a textualist or a strict constructionist. It’s all the same. The document means what it reads.

Roe isn’t the only controversy. As I discussed in a previous post, the left is always coming for your guns. Call Barrett an originalist, a textualist or a strict constructionist. It’s all the same. The document means what it reads. The Federalist Papers are a good starting point for doubters and the constitutionally illiterate.

This week, Barrett made the rounds of the United States Senate. Specifically, the members of the Committee on the Judiciary. One of whom is Idaho’s Mike Crapo. The two met for one-half hour. Crapo is impressed. He’ll participate in questioning the judge at confirmation hearings. He’ll recommend the Senate as a whole give Barrett a green light.

She could be seated by the end of October.

Mr. Crapo took some time to speak with Magic Valley This Morning. I could tell just listening to him he’s very impressed with the nominee. He also believes the opposition Democrats may attempt a personal attack on the woman. It’s the usual playbook of the left. The late and contrived assault on nominees the Democrats fear. The Senator doesn’t believe it’s going to be a successful effort from opponents. You can hear our discussion by clicking on the YouTube video below.