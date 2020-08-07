Reclaim Idaho a Victim of COVID-19. R.I.P.

The folks at Reclaim Idaho are sincere. We may not agree with their objectives but they believe in the work they do and they’ve displayed a flair for getting things done, although. This year they won’t get a proposition on the November ballot to change the method for funding schools in the state. Reclaim Idaho has thrown in the towel. Or at least for 2020. The organization is a victim of COVID-19.

Exhausted by the process, the expense and the lack of time, Reclaim Idaho chose to fight another year.

The disease caused a shutdown across much of Idaho and made gathering signatures a chore. Signatures needed on a petition in order to get the ballot slot this year.

Then there was a court battle. Maybe the outfit got started a bit late in the game. A federal judge ruled Reclaim Idaho could gather signatures online. State government balked and appealed. The Supreme Court of the United States sent the case on appeal to the 9th Circuit, based in California. Exhausted by the process, the expense and the lack of time, Reclaim Idaho chose to fight another year.

The people I know who’ve been involved in these ballot projects are decent. Sure, we may have disagreements but they debate in a friendly manner often in short supply in modern culture. And Democrats don’t have a monopoly when it comes to gripes about how state government works. Simply check the social media postings of the so-called “Liberty Republicans”.

For more details, check out this very well-written story at this link. It almost makes me sympathetic. Alright, I may be overstating the last point but I do support the right of the people to petition for the redress of grievances.