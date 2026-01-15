The woke mob wasted the justices’ time. That was my impression after listening to testimony this week over the challenge to Idaho’s law banning biological men from playing against women in sports. I kept in mind that the plaintiff didn’t want to pursue the case, but liberals decided it was a hill to die on. You would believe that after the thumping the left took in the 2024 elections, it would settle in. The majority isn’t buying what they’re selling.

How Steep is Their Learning (Learing?) Curve

Instead, they’ve doubled down. As witnessed by testimony from a U.S. Senate hearing this week, a liberal doctor did a verbal dance around the obvious for five minutes. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley looked exhausted by the end of the dialogue, and I suspect his reaction is similar when it comes to tens of millions of his countrymen (and countrywomen for you lefties out there). You can watch the video by clicking here.

Restoration of sanity is apparently a slow process for many. Remember the seven stages of recovery from grief? Lefty is still in the early stages, mired in denial.

Living in Idaho offers a shield from the madness, but like the flu vaccine, it doesn’t promise to block every virus. I gather we haven’t seen a No Kings revival because the weather is colder, and the usual attendees can’t deal with the elements (or much else, for that matter!)

News Media Carries the Woke Water

I keep hearing the mainstream media predicting a counter-revolution this coming November, but I’m reminded that they live in a leftist snow globe and are auxiliary to the Democrats. If the Minneapolis insurrection spreads nationwide, it may be the final nail in the coffin of liberalism.