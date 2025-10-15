Think liberal media has an agenda? Of course, it does, and the people who work in most newsrooms (even in deep red Idaho) are flaming lefties. They somehow believe they can persuade you to get on the commie bandwagon by screaming Nazi at every turn. It helps their cause when they can find a Republican who objects to President Trump, and somehow the newsroom libs believe you’re so stupid that you’ll say golly, gee, and make the switch, too. If you don’t, then they’ll resume calling you stupid and a Nazi sympathizer. Then they’ll watch as a few hundred more subscriptions are cancelled, and start sending out resumes for limited public relations openings.

Somebody Didn't Get a Job Working for Trump

I saw a guest commentary at a publication called Idaho Capital Sun, which is trying to fill a void left by bankrupt newspapers. The writer is going to his second No Kings rally in a few days. Isn’t he just swell? Virtue signaling crosses political boundaries.

But I’ll admit I went to a No Kings rally a few months ago, just to see what it was all about. It appeared to be a get-together for people older than me, and that’s old! A lot of guys who looked like Pete Seeger, all telling themselves they’re smarter than everybody else. Mind you, these are people who couldn’t change their own oil.

Bill Colley

The younger folks in the crowd were mostly carrying Mexican flags. Maybe we should call it the No United States rally, and send ICE in to check statuses. Just wait and see who starts sprinting away from the event!

News Media is an Appendage of the Democrats

Back to news media for a moment. I worked for several years for David Schoumacher. He was one of the top reporters at CBS News during the 1960s. Before that, he worked at the Omaha World-Herald newspaper, which was a powerful presence in the Midwest at one time. David used to tell me that papers collapsed only partly from Internet competition. He laid much of the blame at left-wing bias, which he witnessed over a career that spanned 60 years.

When I see a Republican writing for one of these publications, I think someone didn’t get a job he wanted in the Administration, or he lost his mind. Too many comfortable people have gained from watching working Americans suffer, and now they’re worried about losing status.